Work-Share program requirement waived, max. funding allowed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A requirement was waived Monday that will allow the Work-Share Program to be extended, guaranteeing the Dept. of Workforce Development (DWD) and Wisconsin employers will receive the maximum amount of federal funding.

DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek signed the waiver Monday that Work-Share plans operate no longer than six months for any work unit in a five-year period.

According to a news release, the plans may extend longer than six months now, up to 12 months, during a five year period within the same work unit.

The funding comes from the CARES Act and Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020.

The program, also known as “short-term compensation” was designed to help employers and employees, the DWD noted. Pechacek explained that the demand for the program “skyrocketed” in 2020.

“In the four years between 2016 and March 15, 2020, Wisconsin had only 20 total Work-Share plans involving 899 participants,” Pechacek said. “Between March 15 and December 15, 2020, DWD approved nearly 1,000 Work-Share plans covering more than 34,000 participants.”

DWD continued, saying workers whose hours are reduced under the approved Work-Share plan receive unemployment benefits that are pro-rated for their partial work reduction, allowing people to maintain some income and health care benefits.

