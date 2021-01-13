122 more Wisconsinites hospitalized for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the same day when the new coronavirus variant originally found in England reached Wisconsin, cases and hospitalizations continue to climb in the state.

There were 122 Wisconsinites hospitalized Wednesday for COVID-19, The Dept. of Health Services wrote in their daily COVID-19 dashboard.

There are currently 988 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of these patients, 225 are in the ICU.

DHS notes that 82% of state hospital beds are currently filled, leaving less than a quarter of all available beds open. Bed capacity was just at 79% on Monday.

There were 2,134 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday, bringing the new seven-day rolling average down to 2,646.

So far, DHS reports that nearly 94% of all patients with COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

Health officials added that 37 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 since the previous report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.