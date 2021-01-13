Community hopes and expectations for Gov. Evers State of the State address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Gov. Tony Evers prepares for his State of the State address Tuesday night, working Wisconsinites hope he lays out a clear and direct plan to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

“Restaurants and businesses are the cornerstones of our communities,” State Rep. Francesca Hong (Dist. 76) said.

Hong has worked in the restaurant industry for 15 years. She owns Morris Ramen in Madison.

“Most restaurants right now are too hamstrung and are unable to serve those in the community as safely as they would like,” Hong said.

As we move forward as a state, Hong hopes Gov. Evers continues to push for grants and loans for small businesses and restaurants.

“I think there needs be a collective shift from our efforts that are focused on resources on reopening and listening to the businesses,” Hong said.

Kurt Bauer, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) said the covid-19 vaccine is key.

“Most businesses and Wisconsinites want to hear a clear plan for vaccination distribution,” Baur said.

Bauer said that distribution plan is the most important thing to the businesses he represents.

“I don’t think it would just be important economically, but it would be important symbolically to show that we are moving past COVID-19. we’re approaching a year into this now, there’s a lot of fatigue, people desperately want to get back to their normal lives,” Bauer said.

The businesses Bauer has spoken with also would like to see Gov. Evers address workforce shortage and liability protections for businesses.

One thing both agree on: businesses want to do everything they can to get back to what we all used to consider “normal.”

“I think the restaurant industry centers around community and people, so the more people we can help, that’s in turn going to help restaurants,” Hong said.

