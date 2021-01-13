Advertisement

Educators, non-EMS first responders could be in next COVID-19 vaccine phase

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee’s Vaccine Subcommittee voted to approve the COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1b recommendations for public comment Tuesday.

The subcommittee debated who should be included in Phase 1b and the language that should be included in the recommendations.

There are several groups on the proposed list. The group cited people over the age of 70 as a recommendation to get the vaccine next as they are at high-risk to get the virus.

The group also recommended including educators, child care workers, non-EMS first responders and mink farmers. The group advised vaccinating these groups next due to the nature of their jobs, the difficulty in finding a trained replacement or other unique circumstances.

Finally, the subcommittee’s advised those living in congregate settings, such as prisons, should be considered for high prioritization due to the difficulty of easily implementing social distancing.

The subcommittee had previously given guidance for Phase 1a’s priority group, which included health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Those who are interested in adding to the public comment have until next Monday, Jan. 18 to contribute. People can access the full recommendation document here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
U.S. Congressman says Wisconsin Act 10 protests are incomparable to Capitol Hill violence

Latest News

.
MPD: 3 juveniles, 1 teen accused of accepting stolen cars
The Wisconsin National Guard is being deployed to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration.
Wisconsin National Guard deployed to help protect the nation’s capital
122 more Wisconsinites hospitalized for COVID-19
WILL threatens lawsuit over racial quotas for Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board
Albany United Methodist Church
Albany Pastor calls for community-wide change following murder of newborn girl