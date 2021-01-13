Advertisement

Evers targets Wisconsin’s unemployment system in new special session order

The governor called the current system ‘outdated.’
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers wants state lawmakers to focus on fixing what he described as the state’s “broken unemployment system” when they meet for a special session next week.

Evers signed the executive order mandating the special session Wednesday morning, directing legislators to meet at noon on Wednesday. He also rolled out his own proposal for updating how the unemployment system works in Wisconsin.

“We know that replacing this system will take years—that’s why it should’ve been done sooner, but it’s also why we now have not another moment to waste. No politics, no posturing, send me the bill and let’s just get it done,” the governor wrote in a statement announcing the order.

Soon after the pandemic gripped Wisconsin, the Dept. of Workforce Development (DWD) began accumulating a backlog of new cases it is only beginning to clear. Evers statement on the new session noted the number of claims since March totaled 8.8 million, exceeding both the previous four years (2016-2019) combined as well as the number filed during the Great Recession a decade ago.

Evers’ plan sets aside more than $5 million for DWD to begin modernizing a system that was still using COBOL, an outdated coding language, for its computer system as claims piled up. It also has proposals for using electronic transfers for transactions and records, saying it will allow for more efficient communication between claimants, employers, and other entities.

In all, he expects it would take $90 million over the next 10 years to completely modernize DWD’s systems.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
U.S. Congressman says Wisconsin Act 10 protests are incomparable to Capitol Hill violence

Latest News

The Wisconsin National Guard is being deployed to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration.
Wisconsin National Guard deployed to help protect the nation’s capital
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
State of the State: Here is what Gov. Evers is expected to say tonight
Employees work during the pandemic
Community hopes and expectations for Gov. Evers State of the State address
Wisconsin Senate approves COVID-19 relief package