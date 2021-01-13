FIRST ALERT DAY - Quick punch of snow on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for quick punch of accumulating snow Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. This round of snow could impact traveling Thursday afternoon and the commute home Thursday evening. Low visibilities and snowy/slushy roads could make traveling difficult at times.

First Alert Day - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Snow Impact Timeline (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not very cold for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area Thursday through Friday. A slow-moving storm system will bring in a burst of snow on Thursday and periodic light snow showers Thursday night through Friday. A band of snow will move from west to east across the area Thursday morning through Thursday evening. The best timing of the band on snow on Thursday will likely be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. With temperatures expected to warm above freezing, the roads could be more slushy and wet rather than completely snow covered. Expect low visibilities traveling when the band of snow is moving through.

FUTURE RADAR

8AM Thursday

Future Radar - Thursday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

12PM Thursday

Future Radar - Thursday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

4PM Thursday

Future Radar - Thursday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Widespread snowfall totals will be between 2-4″ across southcentral Wisconsin. Places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could see a little more snow. This is where 2-5″+ of snow will be possible. The southeastern corner of Wisconsin will likely see the lightest snowfall totals. Most of the accumulating snow we see will come down Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. Only minor additional snowfall accumulations are expected Thursday night through Friday.

Snowfall Potential Thursday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

The falling snow should be gone by Saturday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild. High temperatures on Saturday will be near or just above 30 degrees. Sunday will be the cooler half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 20s, which is more seasonable for this time of year. There will also be a chance of snow Saturday night through Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week looks mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. High Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 20s.

