Impeachment divides Wisconsin delegation along party lines

(CNN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No Republicans in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation supported impeaching President Donald Trump, based on their public comments ahead of the fast-moving House vote.

The impeachment vote Wednesday comes a week after Trump encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

But all five of Wisconsin’s Republican House members said ahead of the vote that they opposed impeachment.

All three House Democrats from Wisconsin planned to vote in favor of impeachment.

No Republicans voted for Trump’s 2019 impeachment, but some were expected to side with Democrats on Wednesday’s vote.

