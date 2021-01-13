Impeachment divides Wisconsin delegation along party lines

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No Republicans in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation supported impeaching President Donald Trump, based on their public comments ahead of the fast-moving House vote.

The impeachment vote Wednesday comes a week after Trump encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

But all five of Wisconsin’s Republican House members said ahead of the vote that they opposed impeachment.

Republican @RepGrothman says during impeachment debate that Trump telling rally attendees last week to "fight like hell" was "standard hyperbole."



Grothman says impeachment supporters are ignoring millions who are "scared to death" to go back to what life was like before Trump — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) January 13, 2021

All three House Democrats from Wisconsin planned to vote in favor of impeachment.

No Republicans voted for Trump’s 2019 impeachment, but some were expected to side with Democrats on Wednesday’s vote.

