Advertisement

In video, Trump condemns deadly riot he fomented

On Jan. 13, 2021, President Trump condemned violence at the Capitol in a video and said...
On Jan. 13, 2021, President Trump condemned violence at the Capitol in a video and said thousands of National Guards members were called to Washington, D.C. to maintain a peaceful transition.(White House)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump has released a video condemning the violent insurrection he fomented at the Capitol last week.

The video came out Wednesday after he was impeached by the House for a record second time, this time with Republican votes. Trump also called on his supporters to remain peaceful amid concerns about additional violence in the days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

President Trump says: “I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.” He says, “Like all of you I was shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity” and “no true supporter” of his “could ever endorse political violence.”

He also said that he had directed federal agencies “to use all necessary resources to maintain order in Washington, D.C.” over the next week.”

President Trump made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns

Latest News

Members of New York's Democratic Congressional delegation, including Tom Suozzi, left, Adriano...
NY congressman tests positive for virus, latest since Capitol breach
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son...
Feds failed to manage border policy that led to family separations, IG report says
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to help keep Washington, D.C., secure as...
Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo, then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison...
Biden taps Jaime Harrison to serve as Democratic chairman
FILE - This May 31, 2020 file photo shows New York City Police facing off with activists during...
NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response