Jefferson Co. teachers to receive vaccinations Thursday

The health department says there were extra doses from the Phase 1a roll-out that are being given to essential workers.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - On Thursday, some teachers in Jefferson County will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the fairgrounds vaccination site.

Lake Mills Superintendent Tonya Olson says thirty teachers from the Lake Mills school district, who are high-risk, will be receiving the vaccine.

“We are very excited,” said Olson. “It’s like Christmas here today.”

Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani says the health department had extra doses of vaccine available from the Phase 1A roll-out. Health officials say they continue to actively recruit for those eligible under phase 1A, but there wasn’t as much of a response as anticipated under this tier.

Phase 1A includes healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. The teachers are receiving the vaccine while the state remains in Phase 1A.

The people who can get the vaccine in Phase 1B has not yet been decided. However, Wisconsin teachers have been included in this tier of the roll-out which was part of the final draft recommendations on Tuesday night.

In order to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine doses don’t expire before their use, the health department reached out to the Lake Mills school district, as well as area police and firefighters, to schedule their vaccinations with the surplus doses.

Tonya Olson, the superintendent for Lake Mills Area School District, says the teachers and staff are eager to make their appointments.

“It’s like a burden has been lifted off of them,” said Olson. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

In the Middleton-Cross Plains District, school officials say they are hopeful about the expedited promise of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A few weeks ago, we were discouraged and worried,” said Superintendent Dana Monogue. “Now, we are encouraged and excited.”

Monogue says the vaccination process for the 1,200 educators and support staff within the district should begin in a matter of weeks.

“Whenever there is a silver, and this is a big silver of good news, it means more than you can say,” said Monogue.

Middleton schools will re-open elementary schools on February 1st and continue to resume in-person learning in a hybrid model.

School superintendents say that public health departments prioritizing teachers sends a good message to the community.

“Our teachers and our support staff have been essential workers all along,” said Olson.

“Hopefully this is another message to our staff about how important they are and how essential they are,” said Monogue.

