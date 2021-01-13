Advertisement

Madison Police investigate reports of shots fired over a stolen car

(WSAW)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to shots fired at the PLS Check Cashing at 1907 S Park Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

MPD says a person found his stolen care that was occupied. When the owner confronted the person(s) in the car, the driver of the stolen car drew a gun from their waistband.

Officers state the owner of the car then fled back to the car he arrived in and got a gun from the center counsel. The driver of the stolen car left the parking lot through the terrace, over the sidewalk, and through the median. While the stolen car was fleeing, the owner shot at the car several times.

The stolen car has not been recovered and it is unknown who is in possession of it at this time, according to MPD.

The owner of the stolen car was arrested by MPD for first degree recklessly endangering safety and carrying a concealed weapon.

