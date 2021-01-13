Madison shooting investigation leads to child porn conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was recently convicted in connection with a 2018 shooting on the city’s west side has now been sentenced for possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Diorian Smith was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in a federal prison following his conviction on an single count of possession of child pornography. Following his release, the 30-year-old Smith will spend the next two decades on supervised release, Judge James Peterson ruled.

The allegations against Smith arose as detectives investigated the shooting of a Madison woman inside her apartment on Nov. 19, 2018, U.S. Attorney Scott Blader explained. Investigators determined Smith fired a single shot through the front door after being kicked out of the home.

The bullet struck the then-36-year-old woman in the arm. She was treated for the non-life-threatening wound and released from the hospital, the Madison Police Dept. said at the time.

While investigators were interviewing Smith about the shooting, they learned he was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor and later discovered pornographic images of her in his possession.

Smith has pleaded guilty in a Dane Co. court to 1st degree reckless endangerment and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

