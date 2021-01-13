Advertisement

Mild Temperatures Today, Snow Likely Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Day with snow accumulation expected in the 1 to 2 inch range
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front will push across the state today and very mild mid-January temperatures are expected. Highs will be in the 30s with some locations possibly hitting the 40 degree mark. The front will keep clouds around for most of the day.

Low pressure is moving in from the northwest. This low is expected to arrive Thursday and it will bring mainly snow to southern Wisconsin. Forecast snow totals will be in the 1 to 2 inch range with the bulk of the accumulation coming during the afternoon. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Thursday a First Alert Day due to the timing of the snow. A quick burst of snow is expected in the afternoon which could affect your afternoon/evening commute.

Accumulating snowfall will impact your afternoon of evening commute on Thursday. Slippery...
Accumulating snowfall will impact your afternoon of evening commute on Thursday. Slippery conditions are expected in some spots.(wmtv weather)
1 to 2 inches of accumulation is expected Thursday into Friday. The bulk of the accumulation...
1 to 2 inches of accumulation is expected Thursday into Friday. The bulk of the accumulation will take place during the afternoon Thursday.(wmtv weather)

Heavier snow will be seen over the northern part of the state and local snow totals could exceed 4 inches. As the low exits slowly to east of here Friday, a few lingering snow showers and flurries are expected. Any additional accumulation will be minimal.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
U.S. Congressman says Wisconsin Act 10 protests are incomparable to Capitol Hill violence

Latest News

.
MPD: 3 juveniles, 1 teen accused of accepting stolen cars
The Wisconsin National Guard is being deployed to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration.
Wisconsin National Guard deployed to help protect the nation’s capital
122 more Wisconsinites hospitalized for COVID-19
WILL threatens lawsuit over racial quotas for Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board
Albany United Methodist Church
Albany Pastor calls for community-wide change following murder of newborn girl