Mild Temperatures Today, Snow Likely Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front will push across the state today and very mild mid-January temperatures are expected. Highs will be in the 30s with some locations possibly hitting the 40 degree mark. The front will keep clouds around for most of the day.

Low pressure is moving in from the northwest. This low is expected to arrive Thursday and it will bring mainly snow to southern Wisconsin. Forecast snow totals will be in the 1 to 2 inch range with the bulk of the accumulation coming during the afternoon. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Thursday a First Alert Day due to the timing of the snow. A quick burst of snow is expected in the afternoon which could affect your afternoon/evening commute.

Accumulating snowfall will impact your afternoon of evening commute on Thursday. Slippery conditions are expected in some spots. (wmtv weather)

1 to 2 inches of accumulation is expected Thursday into Friday. The bulk of the accumulation will take place during the afternoon Thursday. (wmtv weather)

Heavier snow will be seen over the northern part of the state and local snow totals could exceed 4 inches. As the low exits slowly to east of here Friday, a few lingering snow showers and flurries are expected. Any additional accumulation will be minimal.

