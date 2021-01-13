MPD: 3 juveniles, 1 teen accused of accepting stolen cars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three adolescents and one teenager were taken into custody Tuesday in Madison after being accused of receiving stolen cars.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, a resident confronted four people around 12:55 p.m. who were in his garage on the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane. MPD says the group were sifting through cars in the garage and left in a reportedly stolen black Hyundai.

MPD said that officers found the Hyundai shortly later with no people inside and the doors open in the middle of Westport Road. Officers used a K-9 to track the suspects and noticed a separate stolen car in the area.

MPD continued, saying police set up spike strips to try to stop the vehicle, but the car reportedly swerved toward officers and then drove away at high speeds.

Madison PD K-9s and detectives, along with Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Sun Prairie Police Department, took four people who abandoned the Hyundai into custody following pursuits on-foot.

Three adolescents were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting/obstructing and outstanding capias. Officers also tentatively charged 17-year-old Curtis L. White with receiving stolen property and other warrants. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

