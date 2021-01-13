No. 7 Michigan routs No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54.

The Wolverines turned this Big Ten showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves.

It was another masterpiece for coach Juwan Howard’s team, which has beaten three ranked teams in a row by an average of 22.3 points.

Franz Wagner had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 20 points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.