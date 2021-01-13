Advertisement

Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Police do not suspect foul play.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville Police Dept. is investigating after two brothers were found dead in their homes Monday evening.

Their initial report indicates Daniel Ruud, 40, and Jason Ruud, 37, each died as a result of unique medical conditions. Autopsies have been performed and the medical examiner is awaiting the results.

The police department believes the timing of their deaths were “very coincidental” and investigators do not suspect foul play, nor do they think there is a threat to the community.

Officers found the brothers’ bodies when they went to their respective homes after a family member asked them to conduct a welfare check.

