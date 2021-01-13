Advertisement

“Poorly drawn pets” raising money for Wisconsin Humane Society

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - By popular demand, a light-hearted and comical fundraiser is back for a second year in a row: the “Poorly Drawn” pet fundraiser with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Last year, in just 48 hours, this fundraiser helped the Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus raise $12,000.

Pretty successful for something so simple.

Here’s how it works: On its Facebook page, “Green Bay Campus-Wisconsin Humane Society,” there is a post near the top. You start with a $25 donation using the button right on the Facebook post. Click it and follow the instructions to enter your credit card number. Then, in the comments below, post a photo of your pet.

As a thank-you for the generous donation, someone will draw your pet to the best of their ability.

Once the volunteer is done, they will post their portrait of your pet in the comment you made so you can see it.

The money helps the society care for animals in the community.

“This money goes to all the animals in our care. Veterinary expenses are our biggest expense, so on emergency surgeries, spay and neuter, any kind of condition that comes in, you never quite know. It goes to that, vaccines, every animal that we adopt out has their vaccinations microchip and has been spayed or neutered, so a lot of expenses when it comes to veterinary, and all this money will help them all find new homes,” marketing coordinator Shaina Allen said.

You can donate more than $25, but the minimum donation of $25 gets you your very own, poorly drawn pet portrait.

Some may get lucky and have their pet photo picked up by an actual artist.

Check out the progress of Brittany’s drawing attempts throughout the evening below!

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

