Advertisement

Wis. health departments receive $86 mil. to offset COVID-19 costs

COVID-19 grant
COVID-19 grant(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local and tribal health departments across Wisconsin were awarded $86 million Wednesday to help alleviate costs incurred due to COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Dept. of Health Services announced the funding, which can be used on services such as COVID-19 vaccine administration, testing and contact tracing.

The governor noted that it is these health care workers that have kept Wisconsinites safe from the virus.

“Their dedicated health officers and staff have helped keep us safe, and we must provide them with the funding they need to continue doing just that,” Gov. Evers said.

The CDC gave the grant, known as the Epidemiology and Lab Capacity grant. DHS explained that each health department will receive funding based on the population of their jurisdiction.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns

Latest News

A broad range in snow accumulation is expected across the southern part of the state. Near zero...
A Winter Weather Advisory in Effect this Afternoon and Tonight
Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal
Pass/fail grading system’s impact on UW financial aid & scholarships
Waunakee Police Dept. K9 Izzy
Waunakee police mourn K9 who died unexpectedly
FILE - In this September 2019 file photo taken in Evanston, Ill., and provided by Adria-Joi...
Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot