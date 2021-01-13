Wis. health departments receive $86 mil. to offset COVID-19 costs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local and tribal health departments across Wisconsin were awarded $86 million Wednesday to help alleviate costs incurred due to COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Dept. of Health Services announced the funding, which can be used on services such as COVID-19 vaccine administration, testing and contact tracing.

The governor noted that it is these health care workers that have kept Wisconsinites safe from the virus.

“Their dedicated health officers and staff have helped keep us safe, and we must provide them with the funding they need to continue doing just that,” Gov. Evers said.

The CDC gave the grant, known as the Epidemiology and Lab Capacity grant. DHS explained that each health department will receive funding based on the population of their jurisdiction.

