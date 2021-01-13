Wisconsin National Guard deployed to help protect the nation’s capital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of Wisconsin National Guard troops will head to the nation’s capital in the coming days to help protect the city in the run up to next week’s presidential inauguration.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that approximately 500 members of the Guard will join the federal effort to support civil authorities in and around D.C. as it prepares for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn into office.

“I’m confident these members of the Guard will assist in any way they can to help maintain peace and security in our nation’s capital in the days ahead,” Evers said, adding that is thankful for them always stepping up, “not only for their friends and neighbors here in Wisconsin, but wherever they are needed.”

The deployment consists of soldiers from various Wisconsin Army National Guard units as well as Airmen from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the governor’s office explained.

“When our state or nation calls, the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard are always ready,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Whether we’re serving overseas in a combat zone, responding to the pandemic, assisting at the polls, preserving public safety in our own communities, or helping secure our nation’s capital, our state and nation can count on our Soldiers and Airmen to be there during times of need.”

Evers had already activated Guard members to help protect the state capitol in Madison.

