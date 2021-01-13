Advertisement

Wisconsin National Guard stresses martial law rumors are false

National Guard logo
National Guard logo(KFYR-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard wants everyone to know there is no basis for online rumors that the United States government was planning to dispatch the military to enforce a nationwide two week quarantine.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Guard asked people not to share posts with the false rumor. It goes on to urge them to rely on trusted sources for information and not social media rumors.

More information can be found on the National Guard website.

The tweet included an image of the fake guard warning, along with the steps the government would supposedly take underneath a big red “False” banner.

The bogus warning did not specifically mention Wisconsin and phrased it as happening nationwide - but it is not happening.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
U.S. Congressman says Wisconsin Act 10 protests are incomparable to Capitol Hill violence

Latest News

.
MPD: 3 juveniles, 1 teen accused of accepting stolen cars
The Wisconsin National Guard is being deployed to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration.
Wisconsin National Guard deployed to help protect the nation’s capital
122 more Wisconsinites hospitalized for COVID-19
WILL threatens lawsuit over racial quotas for Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board
Albany United Methodist Church
Albany Pastor calls for community-wide change following murder of newborn girl