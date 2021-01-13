Wisconsin National Guard stresses martial law rumors are false

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard wants everyone to know there is no basis for online rumors that the United States government was planning to dispatch the military to enforce a nationwide two week quarantine.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Guard asked people not to share posts with the false rumor. It goes on to urge them to rely on trusted sources for information and not social media rumors.

More information can be found on the National Guard website.

The tweet included an image of the fake guard warning, along with the steps the government would supposedly take underneath a big red “False” banner.

The bogus warning did not specifically mention Wisconsin and phrased it as happening nationwide - but it is not happening.

Rumors circulating on social media and the internet about martial law are FALSE.

Help stop the proliferation of rumors by not sharing them. Seek out trusted sources.

Visit https://t.co/xwup35C7OJ or follow The National Guard on Facebook.

Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/0qLinXkSRq — WisconsinGuard (@WI_Guard) January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.