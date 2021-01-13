Wisconsin Reps. discuss their votes regarding impeachment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of Wisconsin’s five Republican representatives voted against impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday, while all three Democratic representatives voted in favor of the move.

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil said the vote for impeachment sets a “horrible precedent” for future administrations and believes this will divide the country more.

“Speaker Pelosi’s sham process included no hearings, no investigation, no witness testimony, and no due process,” Steil said. “Despite all other challenges facing our country, like vaccine allocation and distribution, we are spending time on a divisive impeachment one week before the inauguration of the next president. When Congress uses its constitutional powers for political expediency, no one win.”

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan said he hopes the impeachment marks a step toward healing as a nation.

“The American people know Donald Trump incited what happened last Wednesday and that they want accountability,” Pocan said. “That is what we did. This is the power of Congress to do that.”

Twice. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) January 13, 2021

Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher wrote in an editorial for the Wisconsin State Journal that he believes impeachment “accomplishes nothing,” but noted that President Trump does hold responsibility for the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“Impeachment is a political tool, but its credibility with the public hinges on charges matching the facts,” Gallagher said.

He continued to say House Dems have rushed impeachment... "A second failed impeachment will dramatically empower, not diminish, President Trump." — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) January 13, 2021

Republican Glenn Grothman voted against impeaching President Trump and said he did not agree with the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

“Once again, House Democrats, many of whom are my friends, took to the House floor to claim that the riots in Washington, DC, last week were explicitly caused by President Trump,” Grothman said. “Some of the rhetoric they point to was typical political hyperbole and nothing that I have ever seen cause a riot.”

Grothman said he hopes that now that the vote is over, Congress can get back to dealing with issues of the day.

There were 10 Republicans overall in the House that voted in favor of impeaching the president.

