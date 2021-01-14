2,712 COVID-19 cases reported as Wis. remains in ‘very high’ activity level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fourteen counties in Wisconsin are on a growing trajectory for COVID-19 case level activity in the state, the Department of Health Services notes Thursday.

These counties include Crawford, Dodge and Kenosha counties. All of the 14 counties are currently at a “very high” level for COVID-19, but could rise to the highest level of activity available, “critically high,” if their levels continue to rise.

DHS’ daily report shows that Juneau and Buffalo counties have already moved back into the “critically high” category over the past two-week period, joining Menominee County.

The entire state of Wisconsin remains in the “very high” category, which it has been in since the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 8.

DHS notes that there were 2,712 COVID-19 cases confirmed positive on Thursday. The total number of cases is not at nearly 516,000. The seven-day rolling average has continued to decline over the past few days, reaching 2,492 cases.

Ninety-nine Wisconsinites were hospitalized for COVID-19 since the previous report, with 1,025 total patients in the hospital for the virus. There are 224 patients in the ICU.

DHS also reports that 42 people have died from the virus.

The state’s top health agency also unveiled new additions to their COVID-19 vaccine page on their dashboard. The new visualizations show the number of people in Wisconsin who have completed their full vaccination series and the amount of vaccines administered per day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.