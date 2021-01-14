A Winter Weather Advisory in Effect this Afternoon and Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared by NBC15 meteorologists. A slow moving area of low pressure will spread mixed precipitation across southern Wisconsin from west to east during the midday and afternoon hours. This mix is expected to change to all snow during the afternoon with intensification during the early evening.

Most of our accumulation is expected between 6:00 p.m. and midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon today until 6:00 a.m Friday for most of southern Wisconsin.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across southern Wisconsin for this afternoon and overnight. Slippery roads are expected later this afternoon and this evening. (wmtv weather)

Forecast models continue have difficulty coming together on snow totals. Some models are calling for an inch to an inch and half, while others are calling for as much as four and a half inches in Madison. This is not atypical when at the onset there is some rain mixed in. Colder air will rush in aloft this afternoon and convert all precipitation to snow. Our final snow total will be determined by the timing of that transition. That transition will take place west of here earlier in the afternoon so snow totals in that direction will be a bit higher.

A broad range in snow accumulation is expected across the southern part of the state. Near zero accumulation to the east and up to 5 inches to the west. (wmtv weather)

By Friday and Saturday, drier air will be mixing in and precipitation will be reduced to a few snow showers and flurries with very little additional accumulation.

