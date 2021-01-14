Advertisement

AG Kaul challenges air quality standards decision

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul joined in on a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration to challenge the decision to leave air quality standards unchanged for a harmful pollutant.

Kaul joined the 17 attorneys general and City of New York in their challenge of the decision to leave National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter pollution unchanged.

According to a news release, particulate matter is a pollutant that can be emitted from vehicles, factories and construction. Kaul noted that exposure to this pollutant causes up to 45,000 deaths per year across the country and disproportionately affects Wisconsin’s at-risk residents.

Kaul also added that particulate matter is linked to higher mortality rates from COVID-19 and other serious health problems like cancer.

“The insufficient standards the Trump administration has left in place must be updated to take the current science into account,” Kaul said.

The coalition argues that the EPA’s review of the NAAQS was “flawed and unlawfully biased,” as well as that available science demonstrations the need for the EPA to strengthen the air quality standards.

