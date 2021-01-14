Advertisement

Biden unveiling $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the riot in the Capitol.
President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the riot in the Capitol.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and business struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.

More than 385,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.

Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days. The plan includes $1,400 checks for individuals, on top of $600 provided in the last COVID-19 bill.

There’s also money for a mass vaccination campaign and a major expansion of local public health efforts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Ellen and Justin Dobsen are expecting their first child in Jan. 2021. "Since this is my first...
Pandemic Pregnancies - Is there a potential for a baby boom in 2021?
A baby boom in 2021? Experts believe it may actually be a bust
A baby boom in 2021? Experts believe it may actually be a bust
Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly applaud Tuesday night as Speaker Robin Vos gives...
Redistricting poised as a top political issue of 2021
Unpacking Wisconsin's redistricting process
Unpacking Wisconsin's redistricting process
PHMDC vaccinates health care workers not affiliated with systems