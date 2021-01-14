Blackhawk Technical College employees get COVID-19 vaccine

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 50 Blackhawk Technical College employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the college announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, employees eligible under Phase 1A started receiving the vaccine through a partnership with Beloit Health System this week.

“We are so blessed,” said faculty member Carissa Johnson. “I no longer feel nervous or anxious to visit my students in clinical settings.”

BTC noted that they are following vaccine prioritization guidelines from the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee.

President of Blackhawk Technical College Tracy Pierner noted that vaccinations are not required for Blackhawk employees.

Johnson said she got vaccinated for everyone she loves and her students.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.