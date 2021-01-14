City of Janesville declares winter weather emergency

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency Thursday ahead of the winter storm.

The emergency goes into effect starting at 10 p.m. Thursday and all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets. According to a news release, this will allow for snow and ice control operations to clear city streets.

The City estimates that they will get between 1-3 inches of snow, with a chance of freezing rain.

Vehicles who are parked in city streets after 10 p.m. Thursday will be fined $50. The City asked that residents plan to keep their cars off of city streets through noon on Friday.

The City also noted that parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency, but residents should remove their cars from those lots after the streets are cleared so that crews can clear the lots.

The City added that if snowfall accumulations are on the higher end of their forecast, a full City plow may be implemented.

You can track the progress of the storm with our interactive radar and get localized alerts for where you live on the free NBC15 Weather App (Download it for iOS or Android)

Related stories A Winter Weather Advisory in Effect this Afternoon and Tonight

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.