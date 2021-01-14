Dane Co. Board to make award recommendations for affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board will make recommendations on funding Thursday to encourage the development of affordable housing.

According to a news release, the board will review four resolutions awarding funds from the county’s Affordable Housing Development Fund.

The board explained that the purpose of AHDF is to encourage the development of affordable housing by using the AHDF to leverage extra resources from project partners. These additional resources could include tax credits, private financing or grants from other sources.

County Board Chair Analiese Eicher noted that there is currently an affordable housing crisis in Dane County.

“It is going to take time and a commitment from the residents of the County to make meaningful change and make sure everyone has an affordable place to live,” Eicher said.

There will be four projects reviewed during Thursdays meeting. They include,

The Glen Grove Apartments: A 100 unit building in Cottage Grove. The AHDF award is $1,550,000.

204 Blue Mound Street: A 51 unit building with 46 affordable units in Mount Horeb. The AHDF award is $1,350,000.

A project in the Village of McFarland that will have 51 units, 48 which are affordable. The AHDF award is $608,241.

1212 Huxley Street: 110 units in two buildings at in Madison. The AHDF award is $1,187,500.

