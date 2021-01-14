Dane Co. Sheriff calls for ‘period of calm’ ahead of potential protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sheriffs across Wisconsin, including the Dane County Sheriff, are asking the public to be peaceful Thursday if they decide to protest ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Dane Co. Sheriff David Mahoney asked for a “period of calm” following the riots at the Capitol last Wednesday.

“The violence, injuries and death following the incursion to our Nation’s Capital is repulsive to every freedom loving American and an assault on our democracy,” Mahoney said. “Our deputies and police officers will always protect your right to assemble and to air grievances, but only in a peaceful manner.”

The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington for the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to a news release, the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association (BSSA) said that they understand that residents want to voice their concerns and be vocal. BSSA President Nate Dreckman asked that citizens exercise their constitutional rights with “discretion, care, and common sense in mind.”

“Please remember that we, as law enforcement have a sworn duty to enforce the law,” Sheriff Dreckman said. “If you step outside of the law, there will be consequences; however, we will also protect everyone’s constitutional rights.”

He also explained that it is in people’s rights to carry and bear arms, but emphasized that it may draw attention away from the cause they are trying to push.

The association asked that people use good judgement in their plans over the next few days and consider that their actions may have consequences.

