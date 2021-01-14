Advertisement

Fans rejoice as Taco Bell says its bringing back potatoes to its menu

Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing...
Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing them last year.(Taco Bell/PRNewswire)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing them last year.

The restaurant said it removed the potatoes in 2020 in an effort to simplify the menu, but many reached out to the company with the goal of getting the menu items back.

Taco Bell will add Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco to its menu on March 11.

Company leaders said this is part of the chain’s goal of adding more vegetarian items to the menu, as it is also working with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based protein that will go into testing later this year.

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year,” Taco Bell global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews said.

Customers who are pursuing vegetarian options can swap meat for potatoes or beans on any Taco Bell menu item.

The return of potatoes also led to some calling for Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza, but the company dodged the request in a response on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns

Latest News

Members of New York's Democratic Congressional delegation, including Tom Suozzi, left, Adriano...
NY congressman tests positive for virus, latest since Capitol breach
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son...
Feds failed to manage border policy that led to family separations, IG report says
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to help keep Washington, D.C., secure as...
Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo, then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison...
Biden taps Jaime Harrison to serve as Democratic chairman