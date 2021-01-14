Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

