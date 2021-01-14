Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee will begin to administer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests at their pharmacies starting Monday, the store announced Thursday.

According to a news release, the test will give patients same-day results in as few as 15 minutes after completion.

The Hy-Vee locations in Wisconsin that will have these tests available are the East Washington store at 3801 E. Washington Avenue in Madison, the Whitney Way location at 675 S. Whitney Way in Madison and the Fitchburg Hy-Vee at 2920 Fitchrona Way.

Hy-Vee explained that this test is available for patients who want to know if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms. The test will determine if people have antibodies to the virus that causes the coronavirus.

Patients will have to register ahead of time for a testing time and location. They will then receive a test voucher, the store added, to be tested by a pharmacy member.

Hy-Vee said that the test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample and then the results will be sent to the patient via email on the same day they are tested.

Each test costs $25 and will need to be paid for when patients arrive.

