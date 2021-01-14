Advertisement

Janesville schools canceling classes to get vaccinated

SDJ has canceled school on Friday, January 22.
Source: AP
Source: AP(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Janesville will cancel classes next Friday so its employees can receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Superintendent Steve Pophal explained the district worked with MercyHealth to coordinate a day on which more than 1,300 SDJ employees could be vaccinated.

He noted they picked next Friday, January 22, to offer parents time to plan for childcare for their students and expressed his appreciation toward MercyHealth for making that day work.

On Thursday, teachers will provide students with extra homework, so they can maintain their studies over the now-three-day weekend.

The district and MercyHealth also intend to deliver the second dose of the vaccine to employees on a single day. Pophal said they have arranged to do so on February 12, but district officials have not decided if they will call off school on that day as well.

District employees are eligible for the vaccine now because the Rock Co. Public Health Dept. has allowed the region to move to the group 1-B phase of vaccine distribution, according to Pophal. School workers were included in that group because of their interactions with students and families.

The district added that the vaccination of its employees will “go a long way” in their ability to keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

