Madison man accused of 4th OWI

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was accused of his fourth operating while under the influence citation Tuesday, the Madison Police Department reports.

According to an incident report, officers found 36-year-old William C. Maysack asleep in the driver’s seat of a car with his foot on the brake around 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Atwood Avenue.

MPD noted that the vehicle Maysack had been driving was stolen and that he has been arrested before for a stolen car incident. He is also the suspect in a retail theft, MPD added.

Maysack was taken to the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

