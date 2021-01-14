Advertisement

Nearly $9 million awarded for drug treatment services

The Food and Drug Administration approved Spravato as a fast-acting treatment for patients who have failed to find relief with at least two antidepressants. (Source: Gray News)(GIM)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services has awarded nearly $9 million to health departments for drug treatment services, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The funding was awarded to 23 county agencies and five tribal nations, according to a news release. The money will fund treatments for opioids such as prescription pain killers, heroin and fentanyl, as well as stimulants like cocaine.

Some counties included in the award are Dane County, which received $348,125 and Rock County, which received $379,045.

Gov. Evers said that too many Wisconsin families have experienced tragedies when it comes to drug use.

“It tears apart families, impacts our kids, and has affected every Wisconsin community in one way or another,” Gov. Evers said. “I am glad we are able to get these critical funds out the door to provide treatment and hope for so many.”

Gov. Evers noted that 2,100 people are expected to receive treatments through these awards.

