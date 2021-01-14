Advertisement

Over 26k Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 26,000 Wisconsinites have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, completing their vaccination series, the Department of Health Services reported Thursday in new data visualizations.

DHS announced the new features on their COVID-19 dashboard, with the first one showing how many Wisconsinites have successfully gotten both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 26,684 people have been fully vaccinated.

The department noted that the vaccines currently available, Pfizer and Moderna, both require two doses to become effective. The Pfizer vaccine doses are recommended to be administered 21 days apart, while Moderna’s is recommended to be administered 28 days apart.

The second data piece shows how many vaccinations were administered each day by county or health care region. Preliminary DHS data reports that 12,899 vaccines were given out on Wednesday.

So far, it is on trend for vaccinations to dip on weekends and then rise throughout the work week.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says that the effort to get residents vaccinated has been “major undertaking.”

“We are excited that many of our frontline health care workers have received their second dose and are fully protected against COVID-19 and we look forward to seeing those numbers increase in the coming weeks,” Palm said.

DHS added that these data sets will be updated at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

