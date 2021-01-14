Overture Center for the Arts exceeds $1.5 mil fundraising goal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts thanked the Madison community Thursday for helping them exceed their $1.5 million fundraising goal.

According to a news release, the Intermission Campaign received 2,200 donations and raised over $2.2 million.

The campaign was launched on Sept. 1 and ended on Dec. 31. CFO and COO Chris Vogel said the passion of their patrons since their closure has been inspiring.

“From the donations we’ve received to the many notes and words of encouragement they have provided as they look forward to when we can reopen, it certainly has shown us how much Overture Center means to our community,” Vogel said.

The Center has been closed since March 13, and the funds donated will be used to support them in their continued closure. They noted that they have not determined a re-opening date.

The funds have also been used for things like providing rent relief to their 10 resident organizations through 2021, as well as helping to cover wages of their employees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.