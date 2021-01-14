Advertisement

Overture Center for the Arts exceeds $1.5 mil fundraising goal

The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center)
The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center) (NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts thanked the Madison community Thursday for helping them exceed their $1.5 million fundraising goal.

According to a news release, the Intermission Campaign received 2,200 donations and raised over $2.2 million.

The campaign was launched on Sept. 1 and ended on Dec. 31. CFO and COO Chris Vogel said the passion of their patrons since their closure has been inspiring.

“From the donations we’ve received to the many notes and words of encouragement they have provided as they look forward to when we can reopen, it certainly has shown us how much Overture Center means to our community,” Vogel said.

The Center has been closed since March 13, and the funds donated will be used to support them in their continued closure. They noted that they have not determined a re-opening date.

The funds have also been used for things like providing rent relief to their 10 resident organizations through 2021, as well as helping to cover wages of their employees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Ellen and Justin Dobsen are expecting their first child in Jan. 2021. "Since this is my first...
Pandemic Pregnancies - Is there a potential for a baby boom in 2021?
A baby boom in 2021? Experts believe it may actually be a bust
A baby boom in 2021? Experts believe it may actually be a bust
Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly applaud Tuesday night as Speaker Robin Vos gives...
Redistricting poised as a top political issue of 2021
Unpacking Wisconsin's redistricting process
Unpacking Wisconsin's redistricting process
PHMDC vaccinates health care workers not affiliated with systems