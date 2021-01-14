Advertisement

Packers OT Jared Veldheer tests positive for COVID-19

Newly signed OL tests positive for Coronavirus
Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (70) practices with the team on Tuesday.
Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (70) practices with the team on Tuesday.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers signed offensive lineman Jared Veldheer on Tuesday, a day later he reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Wednesday evening they have placed Veldheer on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting Veldheer was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list “as a result of a positive test.” Veldheer practiced with the team on Tuesday but was not present during periods open to the media on Wednesday.

Now the next step is whether or not the virus has spread to Packers staff and players. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting he was told the team has been cleared through contract tracing.

NFL players are tested every day so as the status of more tests returning positive will be something to watch leading up to Saturday’s Packers-Rams NFC Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns

Latest News

A broad range in snow accumulation is expected across the southern part of the state. Near zero...
A Winter Weather Advisory in Effect this Afternoon and Tonight
Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal
Pass/fail grading system’s impact on UW financial aid & scholarships
Waunakee Police Dept. K9 Izzy
Waunakee police mourn K9 who died unexpectedly
FILE - In this September 2019 file photo taken in Evanston, Ill., and provided by Adria-Joi...
Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot