Pandemic Pregnancies - Is there a potential for a baby boom in 2021?

By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “We didn’t social distance” and “Product of Quarantine and Chill”

It may seem like everyone is announcing they are pregnant right now. The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the United States is at its lowest birthrate level in 35 years. All this time spent in quarantine though, has many playfully making the assumption that 2021 is going to be the year of the baby.

Ellen Dobsen and her husband are expecting their first child any day now. She’s been pregnant the entirety of the pandemic. She said she doesn’t necessarily believe in the “baby boom.”

“My husband and I were planning for this baby anyway,” said Dobsen. Whether COVID came or not, we were hoping to have a baby around this time.”

She also recommends being careful talking to mothers or pregnant women saying “it’s a COVID baby” or a “Baby Boom.”

“You don’ t know what their story is. They may have been trying for years to get pregnant and then they finally do and it has nothing to do with COVID,” said Dobsen. “Everyone has their own journey and we’re not just sitting around bored making babies as a result.”

Thursday night on NBC15 News at 10, Amy Pflugshaupt digs in to the question should we expect a baby boom after nine months of quarantine? She also explains what doctors have learned through this pandemic and how they are changing the way they care for mothers and their babies.

