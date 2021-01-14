Pandemic Pregnancies - Is there a potential for a baby boom in 2021?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “We didn’t social distance” and “Product of Quarantine and Chill”

It may seem like everyone is announcing they are pregnant right now. The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the United States is at its lowest birthrate level in 35 years. All this time spent in quarantine though, has many playfully making the assumption that 2021 is going to be the year of the baby.

Ellen Dobsen and her husband are expecting their first child any day now. She’s been pregnant the entirety of the pandemic. She said she doesn’t necessarily believe in the “baby boom.”

“My husband and I were planning for this baby anyway,” said Dobsen. Whether COVID came or not, we were hoping to have a baby around this time.”

She also recommends being careful talking to mothers or pregnant women saying “it’s a COVID baby” or a “Baby Boom.”

“You don’ t know what their story is. They may have been trying for years to get pregnant and then they finally do and it has nothing to do with COVID,” said Dobsen. “Everyone has their own journey and we’re not just sitting around bored making babies as a result.”

