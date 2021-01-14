U.S. Capitol closed to the public on Inauguration Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement for the U.S. Capitol is warning everyone that the entire complex will be closed to the public on Inauguration Day and officers will use “appropriate force” to stop anyone from entering Capitol grounds.

Capitol Police previously announced global fencing will surround the complex and nearby streets will be shut down until further notice. On Thursday, however, the department stated members of the public will not be allowed on Capitol grounds.

“Anyone attempting to unlawfully gain access to the Capitol Grounds by climbing a fence or any other unlawful means will be subject to an appropriate use of force and arrest,” Capitol Police stated emphatically on their website.

The agency also noted it is working with the National Guard to secure the complex. Already, troops were seen filling the hallways of the Capitol, some even sleeping on the floors.

“The Department appreciates the support and coordination of the U.S. National Guard as well as all of its law enforcement partners throughout the National Capital Region, in securing the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies,” Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

Hundreds of members of the Wisconsin National Guard have been deployed to Washington, D.C., to protect the city in the run up to next week’s presidential inauguration. Officials have not said where in the nation’s capital they will serve, whether it is at the Capitol or elsewhere.

