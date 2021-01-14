Advertisement

Waunakee police mourn K9 who died unexpectedly

Waunakee Police Dept. K9 Izzy
Waunakee Police Dept. K9 Izzy(Waunakee Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Dept. is mourning the loss of one of its K9s, who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Izzy died Monday of complications stemming from a routine surgery.

Although she had only been with WPD for a few months, Izzy had already built a strong bond with her handler, Ofc. Brent Schmidt, and won the hearts of the whole department.

“Our thoughts are with Officer Brent Schmidt and his family,” the police department wrote.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of K-9 Izzy. K-9 Izzy died Monday after unexpected complications from...

Posted by Waunakee Police Department on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

