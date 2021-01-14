Waunakee police mourn K9 who died unexpectedly

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Dept. is mourning the loss of one of its K9s, who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Izzy died Monday of complications stemming from a routine surgery.

Although she had only been with WPD for a few months, Izzy had already built a strong bond with her handler, Ofc. Brent Schmidt, and won the hearts of the whole department.

“Our thoughts are with Officer Brent Schmidt and his family,” the police department wrote.

