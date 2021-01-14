Winter Weather Moves in this Afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Weather Team is calling Thursday an ALERT DAY. Light-moderate snow showers are expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of south-central Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Friday

A low-pressure system will drop into Wisconsin Thursday. A brief rain/snow mix transitions to all snow after lunchtime. The system brings an initial, heavier band of snow which may take down visibility and deliver a rapid accumulation. While the overall system is expected to drop 2-4″ of snow, most of that will fall in the initial band. The band is expected to move through Madison during the evening - right in the middle of the commute.

While impacts from today's weather event seem to be minor, a heavier band of snowfall in the afternoon will reduce visibility and could make the evening commute tricky. (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall totals will be lighter south and east of Madison. Higher totals are more likely farther NW. Madison proper will be in the 2-4" range. (WMTV NBC15)

The band lifts north out of the NBC 15 viewing area around midnight. A dry slot moves in and cuts off the moderate snowfall. However, the low-pressure center will be slow to move off east. Additional light flurries are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the lower - mid 30′s. Cooler air settles in for the remainder of the weekend/beginning of next week. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 20′s. This range is normal for this time of year.

A passing disturbance may shake out a few flurries on Sunday and again on Monday night. Quiet weather returns mid-next week as highs remain near or slightly above average.

