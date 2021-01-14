Advertisement

Winter Weather Moves in this Afternoon

Widespread 2-4″ snow totals are expected. An initial, heavier band of snow may impact travel Thursday afternoon and into the evening commute.
Light-moderate snow showers are expected Thursday afternoon. Widespread 2-4" totals are likely.
Light-moderate snow showers are expected Thursday afternoon. Widespread 2-4" totals are likely.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Weather Team is calling Thursday an ALERT DAY. Light-moderate snow showers are expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of south-central Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of central and...
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of central and southern Wisconsin effective 12 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.(WMTV NBC15)

A low-pressure system will drop into Wisconsin Thursday. A brief rain/snow mix transitions to all snow after lunchtime. The system brings an initial, heavier band of snow which may take down visibility and deliver a rapid accumulation. While the overall system is expected to drop 2-4″ of snow, most of that will fall in the initial band. The band is expected to move through Madison during the evening - right in the middle of the commute.

While impacts from today's weather event seem to be minor, a heavier band of snowfall in the...
While impacts from today's weather event seem to be minor, a heavier band of snowfall in the afternoon will reduce visibility and could make the evening commute tricky.(WMTV NBC15)
Snowfall totals will be lighter south and east of Madison. Higher totals are more likely...
Snowfall totals will be lighter south and east of Madison. Higher totals are more likely farther NW. Madison proper will be in the 2-4" range.(WMTV NBC15)

The band lifts north out of the NBC 15 viewing area around midnight. A dry slot moves in and cuts off the moderate snowfall. However, the low-pressure center will be slow to move off east. Additional light flurries are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the lower - mid 30′s. Cooler air settles in for the remainder of the weekend/beginning of next week. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 20′s. This range is normal for this time of year.

A passing disturbance may shake out a few flurries on Sunday and again on Monday night. Quiet weather returns mid-next week as highs remain near or slightly above average.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns

Latest News

A broad range in snow accumulation is expected across the southern part of the state. Near zero...
A Winter Weather Advisory in Effect this Afternoon and Tonight
FIRST ALERT DAY - Quick punch of snow on Thursday
FIRST ALERT DAY - Quick punch of snow on Thursday
Future Radar - Thursday 2PM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Quick punch of snow on Thursday