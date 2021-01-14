Winter Weather Moves in this Afternoon
Widespread 2-4″ snow totals are expected. An initial, heavier band of snow may impact travel Thursday afternoon and into the evening commute.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Weather Team is calling Thursday an ALERT DAY. Light-moderate snow showers are expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of south-central Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Friday
A low-pressure system will drop into Wisconsin Thursday. A brief rain/snow mix transitions to all snow after lunchtime. The system brings an initial, heavier band of snow which may take down visibility and deliver a rapid accumulation. While the overall system is expected to drop 2-4″ of snow, most of that will fall in the initial band. The band is expected to move through Madison during the evening - right in the middle of the commute.
The band lifts north out of the NBC 15 viewing area around midnight. A dry slot moves in and cuts off the moderate snowfall. However, the low-pressure center will be slow to move off east. Additional light flurries are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the lower - mid 30′s. Cooler air settles in for the remainder of the weekend/beginning of next week. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 20′s. This range is normal for this time of year.
A passing disturbance may shake out a few flurries on Sunday and again on Monday night. Quiet weather returns mid-next week as highs remain near or slightly above average.
