Wis. Democrats call on Sen. Johnson to resign in new ad

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats presented a new ad Wednesday calling for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson to resign following the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“Wisconsinites deserve to know the truth about Ron Johnson- that he fueled the fire of a violent insurrection that left five people dead,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler.

Wiker said that Johnson needs to take accountability for his actions.

The group noted that this will be the first television ad of the 2022 cycle.

Wisconsin Democrats noted that the ad will run on TV and digitally for the next week across Wisconsin and in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.