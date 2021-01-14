Advertisement

Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-backed push to fast-track redistricting lawsuits in the Wisconsin Supreme Court has been met with skepticism from the justices.

The conservative Chief Justice Patience Roggensack asked why it would be necessary and how the thinly staffed court could be expected to draw maps.

The state’s highest court is deciding whether to adopt a rule that would require any state lawsuits filed over the maps to start in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, rather than lower courts.

The Thursday hearing on the proposal is one of the earliest legal salvos in what could be a long fight over what maps finally get enacted.

