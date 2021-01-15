2 teens accused of driving stolen car, leading officers on pursuit

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday after being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and leading officers on a pursuit, the Verona Police Department reports.

Verona PD officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Jenna Drive for reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to a news release. The report noted that the car was driving slowly and stopping in front of residential driveways.

Verona Police also said they were aware of a black 2020 Audi that had been stolen and was last seen in Fitchburg. When officers arrived at the Westridge neighborhood, they saw the same car. However, the Audi immediately drove away.

The officers pursued the car as it drove northbound on Highway 18/151, noting that there were tire deflation devices ahead. Verona PD was able to deploy the device near Exit 81, which deflated one tire on the vehicle. The car continued to speed away and Verona PD said they ended the pursuit for safety reasons.

A Fitchburg Police Department officer later found the vehicle, abandoned, in the 2100 block of Rosenberry Road. Officers were able to take the two teenage suspects into custody after a pursuit on foot.

Authorities took a 16-year-old boy to the Juvenile Reception Center on alleged charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger and resisting an officer. A 17-year-old girl was taken to the Dane County Jail and accused of the same charged.

Verona PD was assisted by Fitchburg PD and the Cottage Grove Police Department.

