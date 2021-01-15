2,269 COVID-19 cases confirmed as vaccinations increase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preliminary Department of Health Services data Friday shows that 30,805 Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard, the agency estimates that there were 12,922 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered Thursday. Of these doses, 3,248 were Moderna and 9,744 were Pfizer.

Gov. Tony Evers announced in a news conference Friday that even though vaccinations are being administered across the state, he would be extending the public health emergency order. This would also maintain the statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Evers said that in a four day period from Monday through Thursday of this week, 9,092 Wisconsinites tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, DHS reported that 2,269 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed positive.

DHS asked residents to continue to look at the seven-day rolling average, which is now at 2,319 cases.

There were also 119 people newly hospitalized for the virus, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 998.There are also 229 patients in the ICU.

The number of available beds has opened up slightly in the state since the previous day, with 82% of hospital beds being full in the state.

DHS added that 32 people have died from COVID-19 since their previous report.

