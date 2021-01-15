Advertisement

A former Madison woman discovered one of the pipe bombs in D.C. last week

Karlin Younger
Karlin Younger(CNN/WISN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time Madison woman who now lives in the nation’s capital helped save the day at a laundromat by discovering a pipe bomb there.

It was the same day as the riots were happening at the U.S. Capitol building. Karlin Younger recounts having just switched a load at the D.C. laundromat and leaving to head home.

That’s when Younger spotted something unusual.

“My first reaction was this has gotta be trash, until I leaned closer and, sort of, something looked like a bomb,” she recounted.

One-time Madison resident Karlin Younger found one of the pipe bombs discovered on the day of...
One-time Madison resident Karlin Younger found one of the pipe bombs discovered on the day of the riots on Capitol Hill.(CNN Newssource)

Younger said she was hesitant to alert anyone at first because she wasn’t sure if it was real. But, it turned out to be one of the two pipe bombs found in D.C. that day.

The one Younger found was near the Republican National Committee Headquarters. The other was near the Democratic headquarters.

The FBI is still looking for the person who planted the devices. The agency is offering a $50,000 reward to find the person.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

SSM Health employee recieves 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine
Evers calls lack of second vaccine doses “slap in the face”
Buses detour for the Capitol Square beginning Sunday, January 17.
Metro Transit implements bus route detours around Wis. Capitol
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Downtown Madison businesses prepare for potential unrest
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
PHMDC prepares for next phase of vaccination roll-out
Dane Co. plans for ‘significant number’ of Phase 1B vaccinations