A former Madison woman discovered one of the pipe bombs in D.C. last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time Madison woman who now lives in the nation’s capital helped save the day at a laundromat by discovering a pipe bomb there.

It was the same day as the riots were happening at the U.S. Capitol building. Karlin Younger recounts having just switched a load at the D.C. laundromat and leaving to head home.

That’s when Younger spotted something unusual.

“My first reaction was this has gotta be trash, until I leaned closer and, sort of, something looked like a bomb,” she recounted.

One-time Madison resident Karlin Younger found one of the pipe bombs discovered on the day of the riots on Capitol Hill. (CNN Newssource)

Younger said she was hesitant to alert anyone at first because she wasn’t sure if it was real. But, it turned out to be one of the two pipe bombs found in D.C. that day.

The one Younger found was near the Republican National Committee Headquarters. The other was near the Democratic headquarters.

The FBI is still looking for the person who planted the devices. The agency is offering a $50,000 reward to find the person.

