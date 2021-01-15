Advertisement

Another Band of Snow Tonight

Another band of snow is expected late tonight into early Saturday morning. Another dusting - 1" of snow is possible.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most places received 2″-4″ of snow from last night’s snow showers. The band has since lifted north and dissipated, but the low-pressure center is still in the neighborhood. Another band of snow is expected to move through tonight. That could drop another dusting - 1″ of snow across the area.

The low-pressure system was centered over Wisconsin Friday morning. A dry slot of air has worked in - cutting off the light-moderate snowfall we accumulated yesterday. Clouds will remain today - along with a few flurries as afternoon highs climb into the mid 30′s. The second band is expected to move through late tonight into early Saturday morning. The band will be weaker than what moved through last night. Still, another coating - 1″ of snow is possible throughout south-central Wisconsin.

Another flurry or two is possible on Saturday, but most of the snow will stay well East. Clouds stick around for much of the weekend - keeping highs in the 30′s. A passing flurry may drop a quick dusting on Sunday and again Monday night into Tuesday. These passing waves won’t amount to much. Highs fall into the mid 20′s next week, but that’s near average for this time of year! Another round of flurries is possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

