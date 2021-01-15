Advertisement

Brewers reach 1-year deals with Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, in this Wednesday, July 29, 2020, file photo.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by signing the former All-Stars to one-year contracts.

Hader signed for $6.675 million while Woodruff agreed to a $3.275 million deal.

The agreements mean the Brewers won’t have any arbitration cases heading into the 2021 season.

Hader was 1-2 with an NL-leading 13 saves and a career-high 3.79 ERA in 21 games last year. Woodruff went 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the second inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series in Los Angeles, in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

