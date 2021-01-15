Advertisement

Columbia Co. deputies accuse man of 8th OWI after crash into ditch

Columbia County Sheriff's Office crash
Columbia County Sheriff's Office crash(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused a man of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense Thursday following a crash into a ditch.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office dispatch received a report from the motorist of an erratic driver in a burgundy Pontiac around 2:50 p.m. on Highway 33 near Sommers Road in Scott Township.

The caller told authorities that the car was reaching speeds of about 90 mph and had almost struck two cars. They also report that the vehicle passed a motorist at such a high rate of speed that it almost ran them off the road.

Deputies then drove to the area, but received a second call from a witness around 3:10 that said they were at the scene of a crash on Dodge Road near Highway 33.

Deputies noted that the car had drove into the ditch on Dodge Road, side swiped a tree and then rolled over while the male driver was still inside. He was not injured and able to exit his vehicle. Deputies said it was the same vehicle that the motorist had called on earlier.

Officers arrested Leroy G. Schueler, 59, and charged him with his eighth alleged offense operating while intoxicated. He also was cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to keep a vehicle under control. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

SSM Health employee recieves 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine
Evers calls lack of second vaccine doses “slap in the face”
Buses detour for the Capitol Square beginning Sunday, January 17.
Metro Transit implements bus route detours around Wis. Capitol
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Downtown Madison businesses prepare for potential unrest
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
PHMDC prepares for next phase of vaccination roll-out
Dane Co. plans for ‘significant number’ of Phase 1B vaccinations