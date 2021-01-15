Columbia Co. deputies accuse man of 8th OWI after crash into ditch

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused a man of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense Thursday following a crash into a ditch.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office dispatch received a report from the motorist of an erratic driver in a burgundy Pontiac around 2:50 p.m. on Highway 33 near Sommers Road in Scott Township.

The caller told authorities that the car was reaching speeds of about 90 mph and had almost struck two cars. They also report that the vehicle passed a motorist at such a high rate of speed that it almost ran them off the road.

Deputies then drove to the area, but received a second call from a witness around 3:10 that said they were at the scene of a crash on Dodge Road near Highway 33.

Deputies noted that the car had drove into the ditch on Dodge Road, side swiped a tree and then rolled over while the male driver was still inside. He was not injured and able to exit his vehicle. Deputies said it was the same vehicle that the motorist had called on earlier.

Officers arrested Leroy G. Schueler, 59, and charged him with his eighth alleged offense operating while intoxicated. He also was cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to keep a vehicle under control. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

