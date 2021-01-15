Dane Co. plans for ‘significant number’ of Phase 1B vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin remains in Phase 1A of the vaccination roll-out, which includes unaffiliated health care workers.

Doug Voegeli, the COVID Response Operations Section Chief for Public Health Madison Dane County, says it’s a team effort with the healthcare systems to vaccinate all those eligible in the current tier.

“It’s due to the fact that we have so many wonderful partners in our healthcare system that have the capacity and we were able to spread out the people that are on our list,” said Voegeli.

The current recommendations for Phase 1B from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee include an estimated 1.1 million people statewide.

“With that large amount of people, we could very easily overwhelm our systems,” said Voegeli. “So we are really starting to prepare because the next group will be a significant number.”

Voegeli says supply of vaccine could be a limiting factor for the next phase.

The Healthcare Distribution Alliance says the federal government is working to send out more vaccines.

“They’re not holding the second doses any longer,” said Patrick Kelly, Healthcare Distribution Alliance Executive President of Government Affairs. “They’re going to push all of this product into the marketplace so you’re going to see significantly more product available.”

The HDA says the allocation process is changing to send out doses based on elderly population and vaccination rate.

“There are a lot of logistics involved,” said Kelly. “It’s going to be kind of an ongoing process.”

At the Alliant Energy Center, public health officials are slowly ramping up the number of unaffiliated healthcare workers getting the shot.

“At this point in time, we are about as lean as we can get and as fast as we can get delivering the vaccine,” said Voegeli. “Because once we get through these tiers then we can start getting to the general public, which is going to be even larger.”

Public Health Madison Dane County is working with hospital partners to divide vaccination efforts in Phase 1A.

Starting next week, PHMDC will look into vaccinating local law enforcement and fire departments.

To read more about who is included in Phase 1B, click here.

